Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt fought over Harvey Weinstein’s work.

Angelina Jolie said it “hurt” her to see Brad Pitt collaborate with Harvey Weinstein, and she “fought” with her ex-husband about it.

The “Eternals” star revealed in a recent interview with The Guardian that the first time she felt insulted in the industry was when she worked with Weinstein on her 1998 film “Playing By Heart.” Jolie claimed she was 21 at the time of the alleged meeting with the 69-year-old convicted rapist and disgraced movie tycoon, and that she downplayed it.

“If you get out of the room, you believe he tried but failed, right? The truth is that the attempt was an attack, as was the experience of the attempt,” Jolie claimed. “It was more than a pass. It was something I needed to get away from. I remained away from him and cautioned others. I recall warning my first husband, Jonny [Lee Miller], who was excellent about it, to advise other people not to let girls go alone with him.”

Following the event, the Oscar-winning actress stated that she would never interact or work with Weinstein again. Because of the producer’s participation in the film, Jolie claimed she turned down an offer to star in it. As a result, it was “difficult” for her when Pitt, her then-partner, worked with Weinstein.

Pitt featured in Quentin Tarantino’s 2009 film “Inglourious Basterds,” which was co-produced by the Weinstein Company, and Jolie was married to him from 2014 to 2016. Pitt allegedly wanted Jolie to produce his movie “Killing Them Softly,” which TWC distributed, in 2012.

“We had a fight about it. Of course it hurt,” Jolie remarked, later declining to attend any of the film’s promotional events.

Unnamed “close” sources to Pitt claim that Jolie is misrepresenting the scenario, telling TMZ that he never “teamed up” with Weinstein for “Inglourious Basterds” and was just cast in a film that was ultimately distributed by the Weinstein Company.

Meanwhile, Weinstein told TMZ that “there was never an assault and never an attempt to assault” through his assistant.

He went on to say, “It’s extremely evident to me that this is for increased sales of Angie’s book.”

“It’s blatantly false and clickbait advertising.”

When several claims of sexual assault and misbehavior against Weinstein surfaced in 2017, Jolie first spoke out about her alleged encounter with the mogul. In a column for the New York Times, the actress claimed as much.