Angela Black on ITV: plot, number of episodes, full cast list, premiere date and time

Angela Black, an ITV psychological thriller starring Golden Globe winner Joanne Froggatt, premieres tonight.

The show follows Angela Black, who looks to have the perfect life: a nice house in suburban London, days doing volunteer shifts at a dog shelter, two lovely sons, and a charming, hard-working husband, Olivier.

Angela, however, is a victim of domestic violence, despite her charming domesticity.

Angela loves him and he is the father of her children, but Olivier is controlling and cruel.

Even though she has threatened to leave him numerous times, she is unable to do it. As a result, she conceals her injuries with cosmetics and fabricates falsehoods to hide her missing teeth.

Until Ed, a private detective, approaches Angela one day.

How many Angela Black episodes are there?

There are six episodes in the series.

The first episode will show on ITV on Sunday, October 10 at 9 p.m.

Every Sunday, the following episodes will show.

Angela Black has the following cast members:

Joanne Froggatt’s Angela

Michiel Huisman – Olivier

Samuel Adewunmi – Ed Harrison

Deidre Mullins’ Emma

Daniel Betts – Mike

Seth Stokes – Max Meyer

Clement Stokes – Sam Meyer

Anil Goutam – Dr. Peters

Ashley Mcguire – Judy

Sara Houghton’s Marissa