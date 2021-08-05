Angela Bassett’s pay raise on ‘9-1-1′ might make her the highest-paid drama actress of color in television history.

According to a source, Angela Bassett could make history after getting a hefty pay boost for her show “9-1-1.”

Bassett and the rest of the series regulars on Fox’s procedural drama “9-1-1” negotiated a 25% salary raise ahead of the show’s Season 5 autumn premiere, according to Deadline.

According to the source, the series’ star, Bassett, would be paid “north of $450,000” each episode starting next season as a result of the pay raise. This amount, which is among the highest on network television, may make Bassett TV’s highest-paid drama actress of color in a broadcast drama series, according to the site.

Aside from starring in “9-1-1,” the Oscar nominee also assisted creator Ryan Murphy in the development of the show and works as an executive producer for it and its Southern offshoot, “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

Kerry Washington, on the other hand, started with $80,000 per episode on “Scandal” and worked her way up to $250,000 per episode by the finale, according to TVLine. In the first two seasons of “How to Get Away With Murder,” Viola Davis reportedly made $250,000 per episode, but by the conclusion, she was earning an estimated $450,000.

Despite the raise, Bassett will still be paid significantly less than Ellen Pompeo, who is paid $575,000 per episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Pompeo, who was named the 10th highest-paid actress on television by Forbes, will earn $20 million every season of the long-running medical drama.

In terms of the rest of the “9-1-1” ensemble, the show’s male star, Peter Krause, is expected to earn roughly $300,000 each episode, according to reports. Jennifer Love Hewitt, who joined the show in Season 2, is his closest rival. In Season 1, she took over for Connie Britton, who shared top billing with Bassett and Krause.

According to Deadline, the rest of the series regulars, including Aisha Hinds, Rockmond Dunbar, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman, and Oliver Stark, will make $80,000 per episode next season and maybe $100,000 per episode in Season 6.

“9-1-1” Season 5 will air on September 20 at 8 p.m. Fox broadcasts at 8:00 a.m. EDT/PT.