Andy Robertson of Liverpool is one of the top players in the world after his performance at Euro 2020.

According to stats released after the first round of Euro 2020 matches, Liverpool and Scotland defender Andy Robertson ranked among the highest for vital passes.

Robertson topped the charts, beating out stars from the tournament favorites, like as Jordi Alba of Spain.

Although, considering their opening match defeat to the Czech Republic, where Patrik Schick’s double stunned the Hampden Park supporters, it won’t mean much to him.

Following the loss on Monday, Manchester United technical director Darren Fletcher lauded Robertson, but added that a strong personal performance would not be enough to quiet the Scotland captain’s desire to collect three points in Group D.

According to Fletcher: “Andy Robertson is a world-class player, as he demonstrated today (Monday). He led the team ahead and drove the squad forward, as he does for Liverpool and Scotland. He’s fantastic, but he won’t be thinking about it; his team lost 2-0, and that’ll be all he can think about.”

After squandering chances on Monday, Robertson remarked after the loss, “Going forward, we have to be a little more clinical, and if we do that, we’ve got a good opportunity.”

Shortly before Schick’s header, the 27-year-old had a fantastic chance to open the scoring, but his effort was turned over.

However, the left-back was a constant menace down the left flank for Steve Clarke’s side and could have had a couple assists to his name.

And he was rewarded for his inventiveness by defeating Italy’s Domenico Berardi.

Robertson also defeated Liverpool colleague Xherdan Shaqiri, who made four vital passes, including an assist for the opening goal against Wales after his corner was knocked home by Breel Embolo.

The list included Jordi Alba, Yusuf Poulsen, and Piotr Zieliski.

Robertson will be seeking to increase his creative numbers and hope that his Scotland colleagues can be more clinical against England on Friday night, knowing that a loss would make their final group match against Croatia against Croatia even more important if they were to proceed. The summary comes to a close.