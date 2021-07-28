Andy Robertson makes a “emotional” admission and mentions the changes at Liverpool.

Andy Robertson says a rollercoaster year left him emotionally exhausted, but insists Liverpool will have “quite different” goals this season.

Last season, Robertson played every Premier League game for an injury-plagued Liverpool, helping them finish third and qualify for the Champions League, before captaining Scotland in their first major international competition in 23 years at the European Championships.

Jurgen Klopp then gave him a long rest before reuniting with the Liverpool squad for their pre-season training camp in Austria last week.

And the left-back acknowledges he needed a vacation after missing just five of his club’s and country’s 64 games last season.

“Obviously, a lot of effort was put into the previous season, with me playing a lot of games,” Robertson said.

“Physically, I felt it, but emotionally, it was a rollercoaster ride.

“I think I was emotionally fatigued after the Euros because I definitely put all into it and then given the way it ended, I was pretty tired the next week and just tried to relax,” she said.

“Fortunately, my boss allowed me some more time off, which I much appreciated. I was able to spend some quality time with my family while also allowing my body to recover a little more. I’m feeling fantastic, I’m feeling energized, and I’m ready to go.”

After being plagued by injury and a loss of form in their bid to retain their Premier League title, Liverpool won eight of their final ten games to earn an improbable top-three finish last season.

And, after finishing the season without a trophy for the first time in three years, Robertson has hinted that the Reds will aim higher in the coming season.

“Last season didn’t go as planned for a variety of reasons, but one of them was that we didn’t use our chances when we were on top, and we were penalized on the other end,” he remarked.

“On the other hand, we need to keep more clean sheets this season than we did last season since we didn’t keep enough last season.

"Look, a lot of individuals can say they don't have a typical back rhythm."

