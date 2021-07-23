Andy Robertson has received a lift from Liverpool following his pre-season training and friendly performance.

Few people could have predicted how successful Andy Robertson’s move to Liverpool would be when he signed four years ago this week.

The Scotland captain has 35 Premier League assists since the start of the 2017/18 season, which is more than Gary Neville had in his whole career. Only four defenders have more than 35 in the modern history of English football, excluding players who also played in midfield.

Robertson would also hold the record for the most Premier League assists by a defender in a single season if it weren’t for Trent Alexander-remarkable Arnold’s efforts on the opposite flank. He had 12 in 2019/20.

With remarkable results, Liverpool’s flying full-backs have been at the vanguard of redefining what it means to play the position these days.

However, neither player was at their best last season in terms of pure creative output. In the Premier League, they both had seven assists, the fewest in any of the previous three seasons.

They were both victims of random variation, in this case the finishing talents of the players for whom they provided opportunities.

According to FBRef, Robertson is predicted to contribute 6.9 assists each game, therefore scoring seven goals fits right in. Despite the fact that he had the same underlying total two seasons earlier, he had 11 assists in that campaign.

Despite the fact that assists are determined by the person who takes the shot that puts the ball in the back of the net, the fact that Robertson didn’t have one between Christmas and the penultimate game of the season is cause for concern.

After all, he was six behind Alexander-Arnold in terms of clear-cut chances created in 2020/21, and while the following players saw far less time on the pitch, the Scot behind Curtis Jones, Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Xherdan Shaqiri on a pro-rata basis.

At this stage, there’s no need to go crazy. Nobody can argue that Robertson isn’t deserving of a place in Jurgen Klopp’s starting lineup when the Reds visit Carrow Road in three weeks.

It's interesting that he has a competitor.