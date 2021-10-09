Andy Robertson has been dubbed “world class” by Liverpool fans following his performance for Scotland.

Andy Robertson led Scotland to a 3-2 victory over Israel in a captain’s effort for Steve Clarke’s team.

Scott McTominay’s 94th-minute goal at Hampden Park put Scotland in second place in their World Cup qualifying group, and the Liverpool left-back was instrumental in the triumph.

The Red defender provided two assists – one either side of half-time – while wearing the armband for his country, securing a crucial three points in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

With three games remaining, Clarke’s team has a four-point lead over Israel, while Liverpool supporters were left drooling over Robertson’s performance ahead of the Premier League’s return next weekend.

After falling behind to a goal, the full-back scored his first assist after exchanging passes with Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney before passing to Aston Villa’s John McGinn on the edge of the box for a top corner finish.

Following a hectic first half in which Scotland missed a penalty after falling behind for the second time, Robertson was on hand to produce the ideal cross to bring his country level.

Shortly after the interval, the striker slammed home an inch-perfect cross towards Lyndon Dykes, which also survived a VAR check for a high foot by the goalscorer.

Robertson has had a hit-or-miss start to the new season, missing the first two games due to injury and then being rested for the win over Crystal Palace last month.

The 27-year-old, on the other hand, looked in fine form on Saturday night, and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for a repeat performance when Liverpool travel to Watford next weekend.