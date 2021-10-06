Andy Gray’s reaction to Mohamed Salah’s strike for Liverpool versus Man City is revealed by Richard Keys.

Following Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah’s performance against Manchester City on Sunday, BeINSPORTS presenter Richard Keys is the latest to praise the Egyptian.

He also recounted how his studio colleague Andy Gray responded following the shocking strike.

Salah scored a brilliant solo goal against Pep Guardiola’s team, eluding numerous City players before putting the ball past Ederson.

The Egyptian’s attempt may not have been a winner in the 2-2 draw at Anfield, but it has left the football world in awe of Liverpool’s star player.

Salah was compared to Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain by the sports presenter.

“Stunning. In a blog post, Keys said, “It was simply stunning.” “I said it on the day, and I’ll say it again now: Messi is the only other player on the planet capable of scoring that goal. It was a masterpiece. A thing of uncommon beauty.

“It didn’t need words as we watched it over and over on BeINSPORTS. Nothing I, Andy [Gray], or Nigel de Jong could have said could have made a difference. The highlight of a fantastic second half was Mo Salah’s strike against City.

“It was one of those rare instances when the entire studio erupted in applause, including Andy, who is a blue, but we all knew we’d just watched something unique. It’s my new favorite Premier League goal of all time. Please accept my apologies, [Matt] Le Tissier!”

Salah’s goal against City was his eighth in all competitions this season, and he has scored in all but one of the games in which he has appeared.

He appears to set new records every week, as he scored his 100th league goal for Liverpool against Brentford only a few weeks ago, becoming the club’s quickest goal scorer.

Salah’s goal versus City, which is the Reds’ 10th all-time top scorer, was characterized by manager Jurgen Klopp as one that “would be remembered” for years to come.

“Only the top players in the world score goals like this,” he remarked of the second goal.

“This club never forgets things like this, therefore this goal will be talked about for a long time and in.”

