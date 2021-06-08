Andy Cohen Teases ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ During the ‘Gangbuster’ reunion, Dani Soares’ baby daddy is revealed.

Will fans of Below Deck Sailing Yacht ever find out who Dani Soares’ baby’s father is? Andy Cohen, the reunion host, teased that everything might be disclosed during the season 2 reunion in a Jerry Springer-like manner.

He and first mate Gary King said the matter would be discussed in a “gangbusters” reunion, as Cohen previously described it. When guest Jerry O’Connell explored Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza-relationship Lanaux’s on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the tease was dropped. When asked if he thought Cerza-Lanaux and Soares’ relationship would work on land, O’Connell said yes. “Well, we haven’t seen it on the show, but I’m very confident we saw a baby being produced in a bunk on tonight’s episode,” O’Connell said. “So, pending paternity tests, I hope they do last,” she says.

During the reunion, Andy Cohen and Gary King teased a baby talk.

King and Cohen hid their eyes the moment O’Connell remarked “infant being created in a bunk.” “At the reunion, there will be more on that,” Cohen teased. After four or five weeks of dating, Soares and Cerza-Lanaux declared “I love you” to each other, according to King.

Plus, O’Connell expected Cerza-Lanaux to propose at the end of the show. “Well, it could have gone in a different direction,” Cohen said. “However, we’ll get to that later.”

Captain Lee chuckles as he considers one crew member with whom he would not work.

During the After Show, Captain Glenn Shephard joined O’Connell and King, and the crew went into more detail regarding the reunion. Shephard expressed his delight at the reconnection. He said, “I thought it was fantastic.” “Of course, there was a lot of drama.” There’s a little squabble going on. However, I thought it was excellent. I believe there is always… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.