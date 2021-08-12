Andy Cohen speculates that Sarah Jessica Parker may not attend the Met Gala this year.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s stylish ensembles have traditionally been a highlight of the Met Gala, but she may not attend this year’s American fashion-themed event.

In an interview with Access Hollywood on Tuesday, Parker’s close buddy Andy Cohen hinted to this. When questioned about his plans for the September bash, Cohen, 53, answered, “I’m taking a year off.”

“This year, my date is filming. According to Page Six, he claimed in the Access Hollywood interview, “She’s filming ‘And Just Like That…”

Whether she’s wearing an enormous headpiece or a provocative gown, the “Sex and the City” star always walks the Met Gala red carpet in style.

According to Page Six, the 56-year-old actress has previously attended the event with Cohen five times. Despite the fact that the 2020 celebration was canceled because to the pandemic, the two continued to celebrate together in accordance with COVID-19 safety standards.

The gala is generally held on the first Monday in May, but because the first Monday in September is Labor Day, this year’s gala will be held on September 13. Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, Timothée Chalamet, and Amanda Gorman will host the event, which will demand guests to provide proof of vaccination and remain masked indoors.

Parker is now filming the much-anticipated revival of “Sex and the City” in New York City.

Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who played Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York, respectively, are returning their roles as Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York. Other characters, such as leading men Chris Noth, John Corbett, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, and fan favorites Mario Cantone and Willie Garson, will make cameo appearances.

Sara Ramirez, who will play Che Diaz, a nonbinary, queer stand-up comedian, will be one of the new characters in the revival.

The 10-part “Sex and the City” comeback show, titled “And Just Like That…,” will explore the experiences of three closest friends in their 50s as they navigate life’s difficulties.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original series, is not filming for the reboot, according to a top official at HBO Max.

“People come into your life, and people depart, just like they do in real life. Friendships expire and new ones form, so I think it’s all really representative of the genuine stages of life,” Casey Bloys, HBO Max’s chief content officer, told TV Tonight.