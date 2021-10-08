Andy Cohen Interrogates Erika Jayne in the ‘RHOBH’ reunion trailer: ‘I Can’t Control What Tom Girardi Did.’

On the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion, Andy Cohen grills Erika Jayne about her suspected role in her former husband Tom Girardi’s embezzlement issue.

“The champ is here,” Jayne, 50, captioned the clip for the Bravo reality show’s Season 11 reunion on Instagram on Wednesday. Me.” In the four-part special, which features Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, and Garcelle Beauvais, Jayne is seen discussing her separated husband, appearing to say, “You know what, I can’t control what Tom Girardi did.” Jayne also faced off against Cohen, who warned her, “We’re going to put you on a skewer, and I’m going to fire up the grill.” “Why didn’t you leave Tom sooner?” the host inquired. She replied, “Where was I going?” “I know what you make on this show,” Cohen retorted. Her disgraced lawyer ex’s claimed extramarital relationships and allegations that he deposited $20 million into her business account were then brought up by Cohen. He also inquired about the other cast members’ belief in Jayne’s claim that she was unaware of Girardi’s legal and financial woes.

“Could someone please corroborate what I’m saying?” In the trailer, Jayne asked her “RHOBH” castmates a question.

Jayne was also accused of “manipulating the narrative” by claiming that Tom’s cognitive impairment began three years ago, and that her account “falls differently when there are air crash victims,” according to Cohen.

“Have you questioned [Tom] if he did it?” Cohen asks Jayne at the end of the video, and the reality star appears to struggle to respond.

Jayne and Girardi were sued by a class-action firm on behalf of Boeing plane disaster victims after filing for divorce in November last year. They were accused of embezzling money from their “fake” divorce settlement supposed to aid the victims of Lion Air Flight 610.

Since then, Jayne has stated that she was unaware of his alleged misuse of his clients’ money.

The trustee supervising the bankruptcy case involving her divorced husband’s law company, Girardi Keese, has sued Jayne for $25 million. The trustee claimed she was aware for at least 12 years that the firm was paying for her costs and asked the court to force her to reimburse the $25 million she allegedly spent, plus interest.

In response, Jayne’s lawyer stated that the lawsuit is “yet another example of the trustee and her attorneys jumping.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.