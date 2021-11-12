Andy Cohen defends Sarah Jessica Parker and calls out critics of her gray hair, calling it “misogynistic.”

Following criticisms about her age and older appearance, Andy Cohen has defended his close friend Sarah Jessica Parker.

When he appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Thursday, Cohen, 53, talked about Parker, 56, and clapped back at people who insulted her gray hair. The backlash began in July, when the star of “Sex and the City” was spotted having lunch with the host of “Watch What Happens Live” in New York City.

Cohen showed his support for Parker, remarking that he, too, had “white hair,” but that only his friend has been made fun of for it.

“She’s sitting next to me, and every piece says, ‘Sarah Jessica Parker is graying and looking elderly.’ It was completely insane. People have completely missed the mark “According to People, he told host Drew Barrymore. “It was misogynistic, and she was absolutely correct,” she said. Cohen also intimated that the impending “Sex and the City” revival series, “… And Just Like That,” would address this topic. “I believe this new ‘Sex and the City’ version will be pretty groundbreaking,” Cohen said, “because from what I gather, it will portray women living vibrantly in their 50s and at this time in their life.” “They’re not going to be running around in tutus and high heels in their 50s, but they will be attractive women. I believe it will be a beautiful message.” In her cover story for Vogue’s December edition, Parker recalled the “chatter” about her gray hair.

“There’s a lot of misogynist talk going on… I’m seated next to Andy Cohen, who has a full head of gray hair and is quite stunning. Why is it acceptable to him? “”said the actress.”

She also mentioned how people on social media are highly critical of others’ appearances.

"'She has too many wrinkles and not enough wrinkles,' she says. It almost feels as if people don't want us to be totally content with where we are, as if they almost like seeing us struggle with who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look ideal, or whether we do something to make ourselves feel better "Parker remarked. "I'm quite aware of my appearance. I have no other option. I'm not sure what I'm going to do about it. Is it possible to halt the aging process? Disappear?" Cynthia Nixon and the cast of "Sex and the City" star in "… And Just Like That," which concluded production on the upcoming 10-episode season this week.