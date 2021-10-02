Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton are rated fantastic, while six other Manchester United players are rated excellent.

In the first half, he got down brilliantly to his right to save a header from Edinson Cavani, who had scored in all three of his previous three outings against Everton.

Due to Seamus Coleman’s injury, he continued to assist his club at right-back, displaying more of the energy that made his first season so brilliant, but his natural propensity to operate centrally did leave him a little narrow at times in the position.

He had a running duel with Aaron Wan-Bissaka throughout afternoon that waxed and waned, so it wasn’t the kind of game where we could see him charging forward at whim and hitting crosses into the opposition box.

A perfectly timed slide tackle on Jadon Sancho after the winger had come on as a replacement had to be completed flawlessly, but there would be no room for the former Borussia Dortmund man to roam. In the first half, he came close with a glancing header from a free-kick.

He performed a good job of marshalling United’s embarrassment of attacking resources for long periods of time, maintaining his outstanding early season form. He thought he’d scored a famous winner, but VAR ruled against him.

Snapping at United’s midfielders from the start, he was pugnacious and prickly, exactly what Everton needed from someone in his engine room position in this type of away match.

Continues to demonstrate that he is capable of much more than just hard-running in the middle of the field. He turned provider here as well, picking up Townsend for Everton’s equalizer, following his spectacular assist for Demarai Gray against Burnley.

After giving Bruno Fernandes that yard of space to pick out Anthony Martial for the initial goal, he kept his calm to coolly slot home the equaliser with an excellent right foot finish beyond David De Gea.

His intelligent running and passing range ensured United’s defense could never turn off, making him a potent weapon on the break. In the first half, he created an opening for himself by eluding his markers and testing De Gea from a distance.

Rafa Benitez gave him a major chance due to Alex Iwobi's injury absence, but he received some harsh treatment.