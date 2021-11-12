Andrew Garfield Says ‘The Biggest Privilege Of Artistic Life’ Is Making Movies.

Andrew Garfield views the musical drama “Tick, Tick… Boom!” to be a pivotal moment in his career because he was given the opportunity to play Jonathan Larson, the late composer and author of “Rent.”

The actor added at the American Film Institute (AFI) opening gala in Hollywood that playing “a magnificent artist who was here for a short burst of time and left us so much to wonder at and be healed by” in the Netflix musical drama is “the biggest honour” of his professional life.

Larson, who died from a heart problem at the age of 35 in 1996, was hailed by the “Social Network” star for his dedication to his craft, despite the fact that he never saw his masterwork on Broadway.

“He asks questions about how to live, not only about what it means to be an artist.” What are we going to do with the limited time we have here? He was surrounded by death, and I believe he was aware of his own mortality,” Garfield explained.

“He is the revolution’s ultimate uncompromising, committed artist.” He was hitting the drum before it was cool to bang a drum, and he was banging a drum when it was necessary to bang a drum,” he continued.

Larson had Marfan syndrome, a rare cardiac illness that went misdiagnosed despite his complaints of acute chest discomfort and dizziness prior to his death, according to a Variety story.

The talented lyricist and playwright passed away before “Rent” was nominated for four Tony Awards, including best musical. It also won a Pulitzer Prize for Drama and has almost 5,000 Broadway performances. “Tick, Tick… Boom!” is the title of a solo musical written by Larson about his own existential struggle as a guy fascinated with generating art but lacking the financial means to do so.

While “Tick, Tick… Boom!” is a film that praises Larson, the 38-year-old actor says it holds a special place in his heart since it is his personal dedication to his late mother.

In an exclusive conversation with ET’s Matt Cohen, Garfield said, “She’s in every frame for me in this film.”

Garfield’s mother, Lyn, died of pancreatic cancer just before the production of “Tick, Tick… Boom!” and while he was filming “The Eyes Of Tammy Faye.”

“Having to say goodbye to my mother was excruciatingly painful, but I know she’s here.”

