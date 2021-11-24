Andrew Garfield Discusses His Mother’s Death and Says His Grief Will Last Forever [Watch].

Andrew Garfield has spoken up about his late mother, Lynn Garfield, who passed away in 2019 from pancreatic cancer.

During a recent appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Garfield, 38, discussed his relationship with his late mother. He also explained why he thinks sobbing is a lovely thing.

“I adore talking about her, by the way,” Garfield said Colbert, “so if I cry, it’s only a great thing.” “This is all the unspoken love, all the pain that will stay with us till we die because we never have enough time with each other, whether we live to be 60, 15, or 99 years old.” The actor went on to say, “I’m hoping this pain stays with me because it’s all the love I didn’t get to convey to her. Every day, I told her – we all told her every day. She was the most talented of us all.” On Twitter, the show’s official account shared a video of the interaction.

Many admirers responded by posting their own stories of coping with the loss of a loved one in the comments area. Many others seemed to find the actor’s experience relatable.

“One of the fans wrote,” one of the fans said “Yes, indeed! I lost my father this year as well, and I’m always talking about him. The death portion is difficult, but we want to keep sharing a person’s story after they’ve passed away because we care so much about them.” Another fan wrote about how, after recently losing someone, he has been going through the same thing. The same guy stated that he was delighted the actor shared his story.

The actor also discussed his latest film, “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

He explained, “This film is about this ticking clock that we all have.” “I got to sing Jonathan Larson’s unfinished song for my mother and her unfinished song at the same time.” Lin-Manuel Miranda directs the musical drama “Tick, Tick… Boom.” The film is based on Jonathan Larson’s 2001 novel of the same name. Since November 12, the musical has been available on Netflix.