Andrew Castle discusses Wimbledon 2021, feeling vulnerable, and taking a social media break.

For Andrew Castle, one dramatic incident from his years as a Wimbledon commentator jumps out in particular.

Andy Murray of Great Britain won the 2013 men’s singles final, while Tim Henman sprang up next to him as Novak Djokovic’s final ball fell into the net.

“Henners, I believe by accident, hit me in the head with his elbow. He was on the verge of knocking me out!”

Castle, a 57-year-old Surrey native who played professional tennis from 1986 to 1992 and was the British number one at one stage, is looking for a similar buzz at Wimbledon 2021.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the event was not held last year for the first time since World War II.

As part of the Government’s Events Research Programme — a series of test events to see how the number of supporters can be safely expanded – spectators will be allowed at the Championships this summer – at 50% capacity until finals weekend, when they will be at full capacity.

Ticketholders must bring confirmation of two vaccinations (not within the last 14 days) or a negative Covid-19 test taken within the last 48 hours to the All England Club, and they must protect their faces when travelling around the grounds.

Castle, a BBC analyst since 2003, said the move “demonstrates enormous faith from the Government,” even if some may argue that spectator sports should not be prioritized while restrictions remain in place.

“Some people seem bitter and twisted about it,” he continues, “but I don’t see why or how anyone could be unhappy that a major live sporting event is taking place in front of people again.”

“Most individuals want to have more shared experiences. I believe we’ve all emerged on the other side of this – or at least we’re attempting to – slightly altered from our previous selves. After a year and a half, I’m sure I’ve changed. What a bizarre situation we’ve found ourselves in. (This is a brief piece.)