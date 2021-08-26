Andre Gomes is Everton’s Disney Prince, but a Huddersfield assist may not be enough to keep the Toffees’ story alive.

Andre Gomes reminded some Evertonians why they fell so hard for him during the summer of 2019 in Huddersfield on Tuesday night.

The Toffees’ winning goal at the John Smith’s Stadium was produced by the midfielder, who combined superbly with Lucas Digne and Alex Iwobi before sending a precise cross for Andros Townsend to put the Blues into the Carabao Cup’s next round.

Andre Gomes like this shone on loan during Marco Silva’s first season in charge. Barcelona bought him to bolster a midfield that had lost Xavi the previous summer. A player that played alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the same team.

Some have compared Gomes to Mikel Arteta, claiming that he has a keen eye for a pass and the ability to switch play with ease. Some of his performances were truly slick and fluid.

He could surge forward, as evidenced by a magnificent drive against Wolves, and he was the star of a 2-0 away triumph against West Ham, completing more passes than any other player.

The fact that he resembled a Disney prince made fans swoon even more, with hundreds of people queuing for a Gomes charity hug-a-thon.

However, since securing a permanent deal for £22 million, the Portuguese has not been able to achieve such heights.

Of course, a dreadful injury to his right ankle, which he received after a late tackle from Son Heung-min against Tottenham, interrupted his progress just four and a half months after arriving full-time.

Even before then, Gomes appeared to be unable to get going.

For those concerned, the third game of the season, a Friday night trip to Villa Park – in which Everton could ‘go top, if we win’ – was a night to forget.

Gomes was responsible for the opening goal, as he was caught out of position by a Jack Grealish free-kick, allowing Jota to assist Wesley, and he seemed to mistake passes on a regular basis, sending one ball out for a throw-in under little pressure.

His slower performances may have been due to his lack of speed. “The summary has come to an end.”