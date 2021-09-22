Andre Gomes is enraged after Everton’s approach shift was detected in their defeat to QPR.

Everton were booted out of the League Cup on Tuesday night after being defeated on penalties by Queens Park Rangers.

After 90 minutes, the game ended 2-2, with Charlie Austin twice giving the hosts the lead before Lucas Digne and Andros Townsend equalized for Rafa Benitez’s side.

As the full-time whistle approached, the Blues pushed for a potential game-winning goal but were unable to do so, and the match was eventually settled by a shootout.

Tom Davies was the unfortunate Blues player who missed the game-winning kick, as QPR won 8-7 on penalties.

Because the match was not shown on television on Tuesday evening, we’ve compiled a list of highlights that you might have missed if you hadn’t made the trip to London.

In the days leading up to the game on Tuesday evening, there was a festive feeling around the stadium.

Both sets of fans in the stands were enthusiastic, including one sombrero-wearing QPR fan who spent a significant amount of time blowing a plastic horn at the referees warming up directly in front of him.

Everton were going through their customary drills to prepare for the impending 90 minutes of play as all of this was going on.

To start the workout, Jonjoe Kenny was observed doing a personal short passing drill with Duncan Ferguson, while the rest of the players kicked a ball to each other.

Alan Kelly fired a couple bullets at Asmir Begovic to get the blood flowing as he went through his warm-up drill in front of the Everton supporters.

To be fair to the Blues coach, one of the shots soared into the top corner of the net, leaving the goalkeeper with little opportunity of saving it.

Some people were more frustrated on Tuesday night than others.

Everyone linked with Everton was furious towards the end of the game, but Andre Gomes had arrived at that point a little earlier than the rest.

After being penalized in the first 15 minutes of the game, the Portuguese midfielder found himself directly in front of Kevin Friend, yelling at the official. “The summary has come to an end.”