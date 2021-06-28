Andi Oliver on food as a kind of expression

Chef Andi Oliver’s culinary upbringing was anything but ordinary.

She was born in the United Kingdom but spent part of her childhood in Cyprus because her father was in the RAF. The 58-year-old still remembers the scents and flavors of Cyprus; she recalls “seeing someone kill an octopus and then going inside the restaurant and thinking, ‘That’s what they just did outside!'” I ate the octopus and it was delicious. I was just enthralled by the whole concept of where it came from.”

Other memories include scarfing down Greek Cypriot hotdogs (“absolutely delicious”) and witnessing her friend’s mother drain halloumi from a laundry line in the garden: “It would be hanging from the washing line in tights in the garden, she would be draining the halloumi.”

Oliver, the host of the Great British Menu, is always willing to experiment with new flavors. “I think coming from a diasporic culture helps you keep a broad palate because there are all the flavors from the diaspora, then there’s the place your family relocated to or where you were born – so there’s always a blend of everything,” she explains thoughtfully. I’m classically English, but I’m also of Caribbean descent, so those two elements have always been present.

“If you have more than one thread or narrative flowing through you like that, you’ll always be open to new ideas and ways of thinking about food — we’ll never be afraid to try new flavors.”

Oliver’s father used to cook “some pretty old fashioned West Indian foods” at home, including souse (“basically pickled pig… Delicious”), roast pork belly, and curries, according to her. “My father was a true party animal; he loved to cook in a flashy, extrovert manner,” she continues. “He would prepare these massive dinners with ten different pots boiling – a quintessential man of his generation, he used every pot in the kitchen, he never washed up, he left a trail of devastation.”

Her mother, on the other hand, was a “more everyday cook,” preparing “the stuff you eat every day to sustain.” (This is a brief piece.)