Anderson jams with BTS. [Watch] Paak Backstage After Day 1 of ‘Permission To Dance – LA.’

Over the weekend, BTS successfully started off their “Permission To Dance – LA” shows, even jamming with Silk Sonic’s Anderson.

After the first day of the musical events, Paak went backstage.

On Sunday, the group shared a photo with.Paak on its official Twitter account. The guys may be seen holding Silk Sonic’s record “An Evening with Silk Sonic” in the photo. In the caption, the group said, “Look who we met!”

Paak is a member of the R&B group Silk Sonic, which also includes Bruno Mars, who sings “Treasure.”

.Paak also released a carousel of photos from his backstage rendezvous with the South Korean quartet on his Instagram page. A brief video of his son dancing at the concert and afterwards posing for a photo with the boyband members accompanied the photos. BTS also reportedly gave.Paak an autographed copy of the “Butter” album.

A short video of himself and the K-pop group grooving to Silk Sonic’s debut hit, “Leave the Door Open,” was also included in his post.

Paak wrote in the caption to his Instagram image, “Please let me know if you require another member! I’m great in groups!!!” He also shared a video of his Korean wife fangirling over Jin on Instagram Stories. “Anderson Paak in the back yelling ‘alright let’s go sweetheart’ he had to get his wife outta there QUICK or she wasn’t going to be leaving at all,” a fan with the handle @jikookology wrote on Twitter. Fans of BTS, commonly known as ARMY, rejoiced as the global sensation returned to the stage for the first two days of its performances over the weekend.

The “Permission To Dance – LA” event kicked off Saturday at LA’s SoFi stadium, which was packed with enthusiastic fans. During the two-hour sold-out event, fans cheered the septet and waved their light sticks as they sang hit songs including “Fire,” “DNA,” and “ON.”

BTS members also expressed their excitement to see their fans in person by singing “Telepathy” and “Stay” on a moving stage, bringing them closer to supporters distributed across the stadium.

On a vibrant stage, the septet also performed “Dynamite.” With the color-changing light from fans’ light sticks, the number was made even more brilliant.

“ARMY sure does look amazing in rainbow,” a fan said beside a video of the incident.

"ARMY sure does look amazing in rainbow," a fan said beside a video of the incident.

Lizzo, the singer of "Truth Hurts," was also in the audience on Saturday night and posted a timelapse of the musical event while holding her BTS.