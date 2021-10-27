Anderson Cooper Admits Creating a Fake Online Persona to Aid His Mother in Selling Paintings [Watch].

Anderson Cooper has admitted to creating a phony Instagram account to assist his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, in selling her artworks.

On Monday’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the 54-year-old CNN anchor admitted to impersonating a lady called Monica and claiming to be an assistant to his mother, a well-known painter.

According to the New York Post, “about the time she was 91… she [Vanderbilt] wasn’t painting.” “[Then] I showed her Instagram, which she thought was incredible. To get her out of bed and painting, I got her on Instagram and then built an account for her artwork.” Users began wondering how they might purchase the artworks after Vanderbilt’s Instagram account swiftly attracted thousands of followers. However, because she didn’t have anyone to help her with her web business at the time, she came up with the concept of creating Monica.

“She was like, ‘OK, why don’t we make up a lady of a particular age named Monica, who’s been a long-time loyal assistant, and you play Monica and answer all the DMs on Instagram asking to buy my artworks,'” Cooper explained.

He then went on to describe what he had to go through in the following years after deciding to play Monica.

“I’d be in Baghdad and in the middle of everything, I’d be [as Monica]asking a buyer, ‘Would you like a laminated white frame?'” Cooper recounted.

The footage was published on Tuesday by the late-night show’s official Twitter account.

Cooper’s mother was commended by fans in the comments section for being sweet to him.

Vanderbilt died of stomach cancer in 2019 at the age of 95.

Cooper spoke with Andy Cohen on “SiriusXM’s Radio Andy” earlier this month about his final moments with his mother.

“We enjoyed a fantastic couple of weeks together. We’d simply lie on her bed and hold hands “Cohen was informed by Cooper.

The journalist described how he used to watch an old video of his mother clutching her hands and singing “Is That All There Is.”

Cooper will appear alongside TV hosts Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers in a documentary titled “Bodyslammed: Folk Hero vs. Billionaire.”