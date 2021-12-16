‘And Then There Was That’ After Big’s death, actor Chris Noth is accused of sexual assault.

Two women have accused Chris Noth of sexual assault after being prompted by promotional material for the “Sex and the City” revival, in which the actor reprised his role as Mr. Big.

The two women discussed the alleged incidents with The Hollywood Reporter, which occurred in 2004 and 2011.

Zoe, a 22-year-old lady, said she was assaulted by Noth in 2004 when she was 22 years old. She met the actor while working as an intern for a high-profile firm with famous clients at the time.

Noth allegedly invited Zoe to his West Hollywood residence and assaulted her from behind, according to Zoe. It was “quite painful,” Zoe alleged, and she “yelled out,’stop,'” but Noth persisted.

“I noticed that my shirt was stained with blood. I was able to get out of there. She told the source, “I went to my friend’s flat [in the same building].”

Zoe claimed she had to go to the hospital for stitches. “There were two police officers that arrived. She went on to remark, “I wouldn’t say who it was.”

She expressed worried that if she officially accused him, she would lose her job and that no one would believe her.

Lily, the other lady, was 25 years old at the time of the incident and met Noth while working as a waiter at a nightclub in New York City.

Lily claimed Noth invited her to supper, but when they arrived, the kitchen was closed. As a result, they sat and drank at the bar.

Lily claimed Noth invited her to supper, but when they arrived, the kitchen was closed. As a result, they sat and drank at the bar.

Lily claimed she had consumed too much alcohol and was asked back to Noth's place. "Marriage is a lie," Noth, who is married to Tara Wilson, told Lily. Monogamy is a myth." "The next thing I knew, he was having sex with me from the back of a chair," she told THR. We were looking in the mirror. As it happened, I was on the verge of tears… I walked into the restroom and changed into my skirt. I was in a bad mood. "I was completely violated," she recalled. "All of my fantasies about this star, whom I had adored for years, had vanished." Since then, Noth has disputed the women's charges. "The allegations leveled against me by people I met years, if not decades, ago are totally false. These stories may have been written 30 years ago or just a few days ago – no always means no.