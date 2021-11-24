An investigator claims that Prince Harry was robbed of his normal adolescent life.

Prince Harry’s private investigator has apologized for “robbing” him of a normal adolescent life. Gavin Burrows acknowledged to targeting the Prince of Sussex’s ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, in the BBC documentary “The Princes and the Press,” saying he was part of the harsh media culture in the early 2000s.

Burrows claimed of Prince Harry, now 37, that “I was effectively part of a group of people that robbed him of his natural teenage years.” He also called the media atmosphere of the period “ruthless,” claiming that investigators would go to any length to discover information about the young prince.

Burrows revealed that editors referred to Prince Harry as “the new Diana,” referring to his late mother, Princess Diana, who has been the subject of relentless press coverage since the announcement of her engagement to Prince Charles. Diana was killed in a car accident in 1997 while being chased by a gang of reporters.

Burrows recounted how he targeted Davy, whom Prince Harry dated for six years until 2011, to create discussion about his private life, when talking about how they tried to dig up information about the young prince at the time.

“There was a lot of voicemail hacking going on,” Burrows said. “There was a lot of surveillance work on her phones, on her comms.” “When she was going to see him, Chelsy would brag to her friends,” he claimed.

Davy’s medical records, including whether she had abortions or sexually transmitted diseases, were also dug up by the private investigator. Burrows apologized and stated he was “extremely sorry” for his actions at the time in the documentary. He admitted, “I was selfish, I was addicted to cocaine, and I was living in a false sense of grandeur.”

The attention lavished on Prince Harry’s girlfriends at the time, according to Roya Nikkhah of The Sunday Times, who also appears in the documentary, was too much for them to manage. “When you’re dating or thinking about marrying a member of the royal family, you’re under a lot of scrutiny,” she said. “A part of why neither of Harry’s prior relationships with Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas went all day was because neither of them wanted to withstand that kind of media attention,” she continued.

In 2016, Prince Harry announced his relationship with Meghan Markle with a pioneering statement decrying the “wave of abuse and harassment” directed at his new girlfriend.