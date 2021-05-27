An Iconic Comedian Was Once Fired Via Fax on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Saturday Night Live has hosted innumerable comedians and actors, as well as some of the most memorable moments in pop culture history, for nearly five decades. Many of today’s celebrities got their start on Saturday Night Live, including one well-known comedian who was sacked from the show in the most unusual way possible: by fax machine.

Future stars have been discovered on ‘Saturday Night Live.’

Since its inception in 1975, Saturday Night Live has launched the careers of innumerable celebrities. Some of the funniest personalities in show business have been cast members or writers on Saturday Night Live, with some even finding success after just one season.

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, Robert Downey Jr., Joan Cusack, Ben Stiller, Jim Belushi, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Eddie Murphy, Gilda Radner, Gilbert Gottfried, and Sarah Silverman are just a few of the future stars who have been on Saturday Night Live. Some cast members stayed with the show for years, while others only stayed for a season or two.

In the 1990s, Sarah Silverman was a cast member of ‘Saturday Night Live.’

Sarah Silverman was one of those performers whose time on Saturday Night Live was brief, but she made the most of it. In the show’s 19th season, Silverman was hired as a writer and featured player, and he remained on the show until the end of the season in May.

Silverman featured in a number of skits, including the Saturday Night Live staple Weekend Update, which was then hosted by Kevin Nealon of Weeds. Her humorous style was more akin to stand-up than sketch comedy, which is what SNL is known for.

Silverman was not rehired for the following season, leaving her on SNL for only a few months. She wasn't the only one who left: Rob Schneider, Julia Sweeney, Phil Hartman, and…