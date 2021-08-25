An ice cream van driver discovers an 86-year-old woman crying in her automobile in the middle of the road.

After becoming stalled in traffic, the driver of an ice cream van raced to the aid of an elderly woman who was in tears.

On Monday, Emma Shaw was driving down Mill Lane in Burscough when she noticed the 86-year-old sitting in the middle of the road in her car.

The woman was attempting to turn down Glenroyd Drive to get to her home, which is a convenient shortcut to avoid the area’s extensive construction, according to Emma.

On Monday, though, the route was closed for resurfacing, leaving cars with little choice except to turn around and travel in the opposite direction.

Emma decided to park up and assist the woman after seeing a worker trying to explain the problem to her.

“She was extremely distressed, she was crying,” Emma, 40, from Skelmersdale, said.

“Do you want me to park the ice cream van and talk to her?” I said.

Emma ran over to soothe the woman, and she sat in the passenger seat while she drove her car home for her.

“I turned her car around because it was obstructing the road, dropped her car off at her house, and drove her home to her flat,” Emma explained.

“I had to dash back to my ice cream truck, which I’d left on the side of the road.

“She was distraught, and I didn’t want her to be alone in the flat, so I looked for her family.”

Emma was able to find down the woman’s relatives after publishing a Facebook post, and they informed her that she was fine and thanked her for her thoughtfulness.

The post received over 180 likes, with many people commenting on how horrible the traffic is in the region right now.

“Poor lady, I’m not surprised she got herself wound up,” one woman said. Burscough’s traffic is really horrendous.”

“Aww, I hope the lady is all right…,” another woman said.

The roadworks have been a nightmare, bless her heart. What a caring and loving person you are.”

“Thank you for restoring my faith today x,” remarked a third.

“Thank you so much for helping this lady, so very sweet of you,” said a fourth.