An expert warns of an impending mosquito invasion in the United Kingdom and explains the best ways to protect ourselves.

A mosquito epidemic is on its way to the UK, according to a bite prevention expert.

As temperatures climb by the end of the month, Howard Carter predicts a 20% increase in mosquitoes across the country.

Although the Met Office has cast doubt on whether an August heatwave will occur, Mr Carter believes that a mix of warm and moist temperatures will provide ideal mosquito breeding conditions.

“The reason we have so many this year is not only because of the warmer weather, but also because we received record rainfall in July,” he explained.

“We’ve had a cooler spell, so when the temperature warms up at the end of August/beginning of September, the mosquitoes will be out for another breeding cycle. Mosquitoes can be up and flying as long as the temperature is above 14°C.”

The Coronavirus epidemic, according to Mr Carter, who invented mosquito insect repellent Incognito, is another explanation for the high number of mosquitoes this year.

“During the epidemic, hotels and swimming pools that were virtually abandoned formed the perfect breeding habitat for mosquitoes,” he stated. We started with a higher level of mosquitoes at the beginning of 2021 because more mosquitoes were breeding and less were being eliminated, which is why there are more numbers here than ever before.”

Mr. Carter has served as a government adviser amid deadly mosquito epidemics like the Zika virus.

Despite the fact that mosquito-borne illnesses such as malaria and dengue fever are rare in the UK, according to YouGov, 30,000 people visit A&E in August with insect bite or sting-related symptoms.

“It’s a tremendous load on the NHS and a significant concern for people, especially those who get bitten,” the mosquito specialist added. They must take further precautions.”

Mr Carter calls the growth in mosquitoes a “ever-growing” problem, claiming that half of France now has the Asian Tiger mosquito or Aedes aegypti, both of which spread dengue illness, and that it will only become worse as a result of climate change.

