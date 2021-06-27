An expert offers suggestions on what to do if you’re afraid about being in a controlled environment, such as Britney Spears’ conservatorship.

Britney Spears has told a Los Angeles court that she “deserves” to be liberated from the 13-year legal shackles that have held her life hostage.

Spears, 39, described the conservatorship as “abusive,” adding, “This conservatorship is causing me far more harm than good.”

She also chastised those in charge, including her own father, Jamie.

Experts suggest that having control over our own lives is critical to our general happiness, and that living in a regulated or controlling environment can have a significant impact on a person’s mental health.

Feeling dominated, whether by an overly critical partner, overbearing boss, or controlling parent, may have a significant impact on an individual.

In light of Spears’ evidence, we asked relationship counsellor Ammanda Major, head of service quality and clinical practice at Relate, to explain how to recognize warning signs and reclaim your independence in your own life if you are concerned about a position you may be in.

What are the telltale indicators that you’re in a controlling situation?

“One of the most difficult aspects of being in a controlling environment is that many people are unaware they are in one because it has been their norm,” explains Major.

“Relationships in which a partner or parent uses coercive control frequently begin with the victim believing that the other person genuinely cares about their well-being.

“Over time, though, the victim learns to believe that they can’t function without the person doing the controlling, and because the process is gradual, the victim typically doesn’t recognize it for what it is.

“They may discover they can’t go out or haven’t seen their relatives and friends in months because the offender has provided reasons and justifications why normal, daily things aren’t good for them. In those kinds of situations, emotional power can be enormous.”

Why is it so tough to get out of here?

“Perpetrators chip away at victims’ self-esteem in controlling circumstances so they can be in a. (This is a brief piece.)