An ex-Premier League referee assesses Ben Godfrey’s’stamping incident’ in Everton’s win against Arsenal.

Dermot Gallagher, a former Premier League referee, believes the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) made the proper choice not to show Everton defender Ben Godfrey a red card on Monday night.

Godfrey collided with Takehiro Tomiyasu in the first half of the match against Arsenal, with the former’s foot striking the latter’s face.

Following the incident, social media was awash with claims that the Toffees star was lucky not to be issued his marching orders.

“By the way, having seen the replay again during the protest, Ben Godfrey is quite lucky isn’t he?” wrote Everton reporter Adam Jones on Twitter.

Even though he definitely didn’t mean to, his studs have landed on his opponent’s face. “It didn’t appear to be very good.” Gary Neville suggested on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football that Godfrey kicked Tomiyasu in the face on purpose.

“He simply knows he’s there,” he explained, “and he’s gone above and beyond.”

“This slow motion [replay]is the one where he realizes what he’s done and says, ‘Oh look, it’s an accident,” says the actor.

Gallagher, on the other hand, does not agree, believing that there was enough uncertainty about Godfrey’s intent to spare him from a VAR red card suggestion.

He told Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, “For me, no [red card], but there are going to be a lot of people who say yes.”

“I talked to a number of folks last night and this morning, and there are a lot of conflicting emotions.”

“I answer no because there’s a sliver of doubt about it, and because of a stamping circumstance, I’ve always assumed only he knows.” When you look at the photographs and walk through it, you can see the difficulty, and it doesn’t appear to be a good one. His foot does come down, but it needs to go somewhere.

“In his defense, he is averting his gaze. Some may argue that he is looking away on purpose, but he is looking away, and that is what sways me a little.” After Rafael Benitez’s surprise decision to leave Lucas Digne out of the team, Godfrey stepped in at left-back for Everton.

