An ear split caused by a ‘traumatic’ park incident necessitates surgery for the boy.

After being attacked in a park, a teenage boy’s ear split apart from his head, necessitating surgery.

On Saturday at around 7.45pm, Jackie Horsely’s 14-year-old son, who she does not want to be identified, was playing football with friends in Queens Park in St Helens when he was attacked.

The 36-year-old alleges her kid was hit on the side of the head after the attacker, who she believes was an older adolescent male, demanded that he fight another youngster, which he rejected.

After his ear “broke” away from his head, Jackie said her son now need surgery.

“A plastic surgeon came up and saw him this morning, and it is going to be another day or two before he can go into the surgery,” the mother told The Washington Newsday.

“He went to visit a plastic surgeon because when he was hit, his ear was split away from his head at the top.

“As a result, it’s quite traumatic.”

When Jackie’s son returned home after the attack, she said there was “blood everywhere,” and the incident has made him reluctant to leave the house.

“He came home and he was just a complete mess; there was blood everywhere,” she continued.

“We stayed in A&E for eight hours and were told to return this morning to see the trauma surgeon.

“It has shattered his confidence to the point where he says he doesn’t want to go out any time soon.”

“He won’t be able to return to school on Wednesday because we don’t know when they’ll call to tell us when they’ll be able to fit him in for the operation.

“I can’t even begin to convey the circumstance we’ve found ourselves in.

“I feel like I’m on autopilot, just checking to see if he’s taken his medication because he needs antibiotics to keep it from getting infected.

“Headache relief and ear pain alleviation because his ear is enlarged and causing him agony. It’s now purple.

“He seemed to have returned from World War II.”

