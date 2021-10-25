An autistic man donated his income to a cult that hypnotized him and prohibited sex.

Richard Turner, a Widnes native, revealed how the cult had complete control over his life.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the 38-year-old stated he believed cult leaders were “prophets of God” and was persuaded to pay a portion of his salary to them.

Richard also alleges that he was forbidden from kissing or having sex, and that he was assigned a “accountability partner” who would snoop on him.

He is now utilizing his experience to aid other victims and is learning to become one of the UK’s only “exit counsellors” at Salford University.

Richard claims he was drawn in by the group’s ‘hipster’ image and ‘love bombing,’ in which members ‘buttered him up’ with flattery.

“Like a lot of autistic people, I had been bullied in high school and my self-esteem was fairly low, so I responded really well to the love bombing,” Richard said.

“However, many autistic people have a strong sense of justice, of right and wrong, which ultimately triumphed against the cult’s laws.”

Despite the fact that he is still struggling with the psychological effects of his ordeal, he has finished a Masters degree in the psychology of coercive control at Salford University, the country’s only such program.

He’s also made it his duty to assist those whose lives have been ruined by cults.

“I didn’t want anyone to go through what I went through,” he added.

“I didn’t want anyone to feel like they were alone. I wanted to be someone people could talk to, which was something I lacked.” When Richard was seeking for a job assisting with victims of human trafficking in 2013, he came across the cult.

A marginal cult turned out to be what he assumed was a “hipster church” operating in this field.

“Part of the reason I got drawn in so quickly was because they were performing something called ‘love bombing,’ which is common in cults,” the 38-year-old stated.

