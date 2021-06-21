An arrest was made after a lady was hospitalized after a “appalling” homophobic attack.

On Friday, June 18, Merseyside Police were alerted just after 2.45 a.m. to complaints of an incident involving roughly ten men and a woman on Upper Newington Street.

A 24-year-old lady had been assaulted and was brought to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries when police arrived.

Shortly before the attack, officers heard a homophobic remark directed at the victim’s buddy, and the event is being investigated as a hate crime.

On suspicion of assault, a 34-year-old male from Toxteth was arrested and has subsequently been released under investigation pending further investigations.

Anyone who witnessed the attack is urged to come forward with any information, according to Merseyside Police.

“This was a terrible incident in which violence erupted on a public city centre street, leaving a woman injured,” said Detective Inspector Graeme Osborne. Our investigations are still ongoing, despite the fact that we have made one arrest.

“We have received a complaint that homophobic remarks were directed at the victim’s friend prior to the incident, based on our preliminary investigations. This is unacceptably bad.

“We will not accept people being targeted in this way at Merseyside Police, so if you were in the Upper Newington Street area in the early hours of Friday morning and saw, heard, or captured anything, please let us know and we will take action,” he said.

“Several awful hate crimes have occurred in our city center in recent weeks, and we are working relentlessly to identify those guilty and bring them to justice.

“Everyone in Merseyside has the right to go about their daily business without the fear of being subjected to verbal or physical abuse based on their sexuality, and we remain committed to ensuring they can.

“I’d want to take this occasion to ask anyone who has been a victim of homophobic, biphobic, or transphobic hate crime in Merseyside to come forward and tell us about it. We have a team of specialist officers who will offer support as sensitively as possible.”

