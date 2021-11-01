An angry parking ticket, a Halloween stabbing, and Scousers welcoming Afghan refugees

After a young man was stabbed on Halloween, residents expressed their astonishment and horror.

After an attack on Claremont Road on Sunday, October 31, police were summoned to reports of a man suffering stab wounds on Sandy Lane in Seaforth.

Around 6.30 p.m., a stabbing occurred in the vicinity as children were trick-or-treating.

One man told The Washington Newsday that four police cars, including an unmarked BMW and vans, “flew up” the road where he lives.

“There were a lot of them,” he claimed.

A letter put on an NHS worker’s van inquiring whether he had Alzheimer’s disease made him unwell.

Steve Madden, 54, works at Liverpool Royal Hospital and said in an interview with The Washington Newsday that he normally finishes his shift late at night.

Steve parks wherever he can after returning home to New Brighton, Wirral, often away from his own road because there are no places remaining.

Steve said he was alerted to the note by his son, who said it was hidden in a “fake, yellow, waterproof ticket sleeve.”

Some of the first Afghan refugees to arrive in Liverpool after the Taliban took control of the country have described their horrific escape and how the city has welcomed them with open arms.

Huge numbers of people fled their country in fear of their lives after the Taliban took power this summer.

Dr. Maryam Ghaleb and her family were among the city’s initial arrivals.

“They have a soft space for us here in their hearts,” Maryam said of the locals. “They have been incredibly kind.” I see individuals here striving to help everyone, particularly the volunteer work for clothing, education, and children’s activities.

“Overall, it’s a wonderful facility with nice people.”