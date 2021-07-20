Amy Tapper of Gogglebox shows off her dramatic change.

Amy Tapper of Gogglebox has unveiled her stunning results following a cosmetic operation.

Celebrities Start Dating Amy shared a before and after photo of her teeth after undergoing whitening therapy, which has drastically altered her smile.

According to Birmingham Live, the 21-year-old made the update to her Instagram Stories and seemed pleased with her findings.

“MY BEFORE AND AFTER @smilewithsav,” the actress captioned a photo of herself smiling after a recent trip to the dentist.

“I can’t thank you enough for providing me these beautiful pearly whites; I couldn’t be more pleased.”

Amy and her family – mother Nikki, father Jonathan, and brother Josh – participated on Gogglebox from the inaugural series in 2013 till 2018.

During their five years on the show, the family became a fan favorite.

In addition to changing her smile, Amy has also lost weight, claiming that she has lost three stone since January.

Amy remarked of her life after she lost weight, “Losing weight has revolutionized my day-to-day life.”

“The other day, I went for a two-mile walk. That is something I don’t think I could have done before. I’m more self-assured, less weary, and sweat less.”

While the main show is now unavailable, the celebrity edition has returned to fill the void.

Stars such as Ed Sheeran, Lorraine Kelly, and Shaun Ryder appear on the show to provide their thoughts on the week’s finest TV shows and news.