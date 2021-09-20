Amy Schumer’s Uterus and Appendix Were Removed.

Amy Schumer has spoken out about her battle with endometriosis, which led to the removal of her uterus and appendix.

After undergoing surgery, the 40-year-old Hollywood star turned to Instagram on Saturday to inform her admirers. Schumer posted a photo of herself in a hospital bathroom as well as a video clip from her hospital bed.

“It’s the morning after my endometriosis surgery. My uterus has been removed. The doctor discovered 30 endometriosis patches. My appendix had been affected by endometriosis, so he had to remove it. In the video, she says, “There was a lot of blood in my uterus.”

Schumer said that she felt “sore” and had “some gas problems” after having her uterus and appendix surgically removed. She did say, though, that she feels a lot better now than she did before the operation.

The “Trainwreck” star also used the occasion to advise her fans to seek medical help if they are having “very painful periods,” as this could be an indication of endometriosis.

According to Mayo Clinic, endometriosis is a condition in which tissue comparable to that which normally lines the uterus grows outside of the pear-shaped organ, causing pain, discomfort, and potentially fertility concerns.

Many of her fellow celebs, like Jennette McCurdy, Debra Messing, and Padma Lakshmi, offered their support for the New York native after she spoke out about her ordeal.

“This is something my gynecologist just informed me! Once a month, I’m bedridden for 24 hours. Thank you for bringing this up. “Wishing you a quick recovery,” wrote the former “iCarly” actress.

“30?! Oh my goodness!” exclaims the speaker. I’m glad they’re gone and you won’t have to deal with the discomfort any longer. “Heal well, Am!” exclaimed the “Will & Grace” alum.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the “Top Chef” star, who was previously diagnosed with the disease, thanked the stand-up comic for sharing her story on social media.

“Thank you so much for sharing your experience with endometriosis. This affects over 200 million women worldwide. I wish you a speedy recovery!” Lakshmi penned a letter.

In February 2018, Schumer and Chris Fischer secretly married. According to Us Weekly, they welcomed their first kid, Gene, in May 2019, with the “I Feel Pretty” star stating that the birth of her son was “really scary” because she had already been diagnosed with endometriosis before to her pregnancy.