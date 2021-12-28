Amy Schumer Discloses That She Removed Her Cheek Fillers and Jokes That She Looked Like Maleficent.

Amy Schumer told her 11.2 million Instagram followers that she tried getting facial fillers but ultimately decided to have them removed.

The 40-year-old comic published a close-up shot of herself in the dermatologist’s clinic on Monday. In the photo, she was even wearing some white cream on her cheeks.

She joked in the post that she looked like Maleficent, one of Disney’s most famous villains.

“I attempted to obtain fillers. It turned out that I was already stuffed “she said “It’s a good thing you can dissolve them because I looked like #malificent.” Dr. Jodi LoGerfo, who assisted her in getting rid of the fillers, was also tagged.

Celebrities and fans alike weighed in on Schumer’s tweet in the comments section.

Isla Fisher, an Australian actress, commended the comedian and stated that she does not require any fillers because she is already attractive.

Dee, a fellow comic, begged Schumer to keep the public updated on the removal process, writing, “Please keep us informed! I tried the filler stuff and now my face looks like it has abs! I’m also considering dissolving!” A admirer further advised the comedian not to be bothered by the “pressure of the performing industry” because she is already attractive.

Meanwhile, another fan questioned Schumer’s decision to use fillers. The comedian responded by saying that “something about this year” compelled her to do it.

“I want to feel the best I can about myself as I turn 40,” Schumer remarked, according to Page Six. “I had lipo and had a fantastic time with it. When it came to people getting work done, I used to be really [critical]. Now I’m like, do everything you can to accept yourself precisely as you are, but once you’re 40 and have a c section, do whatever the f—k you want!” “Using dermal filler can be a wonderful approach to replenish lost volume and improve the face,” Dr. LoGerfo wrote on her Facebook, adding, “But filler placement is really crucial!” The comedian approached her after obtaining the fillers elsewhere, according to the doctor. They eventually decided that the positioning of the fillers was “not optimum,” so they dissolved them.

The doctor went on to say, “Dissolving filler is a fairly simple and rapid therapy.” “I injected hyaluronidase (a hyaluronic acid-degrading enzyme) to dissolve it!” “Life & Beth,” a TV sitcom in which Schumer is both a performer and a writer, is now in post-production. She also appears frequently on “Saturday Night Live.” The comic is a married man. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.