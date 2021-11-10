Amy Roloff, star of ‘LPBW,’ talks about what she learned through Matt Roloff’s divorce.

Amy Roloff, star of “Little People, Big World,” has opened up about her recent wedding and some of the critical lessons she gained from her previous marriage to ex-husband Matt Roloff.

Amy and her now-husband Chris Marek appeared with Entertainment Tonight just a few months after their wedding. After five years of dating, the pair married in August at Amy’s ex-Roloff husband’s Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon, which Amy claimed was originally their “plan B” location.

Marek, according to the reality star, was the one who finally persuaded her that getting married at the farm for the second time was meaningful.

“I mean, it’s where I raised my children. That farm has been my home for many years, and it’s also where we met. It’s also where our relationship blossomed and developed into what it is now. So it makes natural to finalize it and start our married life there, with our wedding and then out into the sunset “ET learned from Amy.

Amy also revealed that Matt was the one who suggested arranging their wedding on the farm to her and Marek.

She went on to say that her divorce with Matt taught her some important skills that she is carrying into her second marriage.

“I suppose there were two things in particular that made me really pleased and proud, and that I clung to. The first was my religion, but the second was the fact that so many women believe they are unworthy “Amy clarified.

She went on to say, “They’re not up to par. Something must have gone wrong, or whatever the reason, since I was able to recover. It’s something that has malfunctioned. It wasn’t supposed to work out, but I’m still fine. I’m a decent individual. I’m a person with a heart. Something got lost along the road, but to end such a public relationship and still come out. I’m fine with just myself. I’m fine with myself if I never have the opportunity to meet someone. I enjoy spending time with myself.” Amy, 57, and Matt, 60, had been married for 27 years until they divorced in June 2015. They have three children: twins Zach and Jeremy, 31, Molly, 27, and Jacob, 24. Amy and Marek met in 2016, and they married in 2019.

Marek, for one, was overjoyed that the large, extended Roloff family had welcomed him into the fold.