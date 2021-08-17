Amy Roloff of ‘Lost in Paradise’ Unveils Art Project With Fiancé Chris Marek For Wedding [Photos].

Amy Roloff is working on a wood project with her fiancé Chris Marek in preparation for their wedding.

This weekend, the star of “Little People, Big World” took to Instagram to share three photographs of an art project she and her soon-to-be husband had been working on for their forthcoming wedding.

The first photo is a selfie Amy took with their initials and the number “8” cut into a large piece of wood on the floor. Another photo shows Marek working on the wood project, while the third shows a close-up of the heart-shaped wood with the letters “C+A” and the date “8.28.21” carved into it.

Amy stated, “We’re working together on a wedding wood project.” “Chris is truly doing everything!”

“My contribution was to ‘brand’ it. She said, “Oops… the date is a little off, but we’ll be the only ones who see it.” “8.28.21 C + A. Woohoo!”

Amy’s followers offered some advice for her woodworking project.

“If you put a 0 in front of the eight, you might get the desired effect. “08.28.21,” one said, and another agreed, “Yes, it would look much better.”

A different Instagram user remarked, “Add the zero in front of the 8 and that would help make it centered.”

As her wedding day approaches, the TLC artist said on Instagram on Saturday that it’s “all hands on deck.”

She wrote on Instagram, “Me, @lisardixon13, and @pdx1dls decided a little wedding planning over chips and margaritas was the appropriate course of action.” “Earlier, Chris joined us on a tour of the farm, and we worked through some of our final designs. I’m looking forward to the big day!”

In September of this year, Amy and Marek announced their engagement. Amy’s son, Zach Roloff, said a month later that his mother’s wedding had been postponed because to the COVID-19 epidemic. He did, however, say at the time that they desired a July wedding.

Amy and Marek are slated to marry on August 28 at Roloff Farms, which Amy’s ex-husband Matt Roloff owns.

Matt said on Instagram earlier this month that he is working on finishing a new building at the property in preparation for Amy’s big day. Matt says he’s “running at full speed” to finish the new building before Marek and Amy’s wedding day.

Despite the fact that the ceremony will take place on Matt's land, he and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler will not attend.