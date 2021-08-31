Amy Roloff Dances With Grandchildren During Chris Marek’s Wedding: “They’ve All Been Wonderful”

Amy Roloff is a devoted grandma to her children and grandchildren.

Roloff’s 4-year-old grandson Jackson and 3-year-old granddaughter Ember Jean were in attendance at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon, on Saturday when the “Little People, Big World” star married Chris Marek.

Roloff, 56, and Marek, 55, were shown dancing with her grandkids at the wedding, according to images published on social media. They showed off their moves to Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” in one video.

For her big day, Roloff chose a wedding gown from Justin Alexander’s Sincerity Collection, while her now-husband wore a black suit vest.

Ember, who was a flower girl, wore a pink lace tulle dress with a matching flower hat and looked gorgeous. In a powder blue suit with a matching bowtie, a pink rose boutonnière, and a pair of brown leather dress shoes, ring bearer Jackson, on the other hand, looked dashing.

Roloff claimed that all four of her children assisted her in preparing for the big day. With ex-husband Matt Roloff, 59, she has twins Zach and Jeremy, 31, daughter Molly, 27, and son Jacob, 24.

She told People, “They’ve all been amazing.” “They’ve been assisting me with set-up and, most significantly, moral support all week. It means so much to me to have my grandchildren present at our wedding. It means a lot to me to know that they are delighted for me.”

Roloff made a point of photographing her grandchildren in their wedding clothes. She was photographed with her son Zach, his wife Tori, their son Jackson, and their 21-month-old daughter Lilah Ray in one photo. Lilah was dressed in a white sundress with a black bow on her head, while her parents were dressed in similar gray outfits.

Another photo showed the bride holding newborn Lilah, while a third showed her embracing Jackson while flashing a broad grin at the camera.

Audrey Roloff, Amy’s son Jeremy’s wife, also shared photos of her daughter Ember and nephew Jackson with their grandma at the wedding.

She also uploaded a video of the two kids dancing together while holding hands.

“You’ve never seen a cuter flower girl and ring bearer pair than this.” And they smashed it,” she captioned the photo. “We adore you both, @amyjroloff and Chris!”

Audrey and Jeremy have a one-year-old boy, Bode James, in addition to Ember.

Jacob and his wife Isabel are expecting their second child, so Amy will have two more grandkids to look forward to. Brief News from Washington Newsday.