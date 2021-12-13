Amy Duggar King Speaks Out About Cousin Jana Duggar’s Child Endangerment Allegation.

Jana Duggar’s cousin Amy Duggar King is supporting her after rumors arose that she was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Jana — the eldest daughter of “19 Kids and Counting” stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar — was cited with a misdemeanor on Sept. 9, according to court documents filed with the Washington County District Court in Arkansas and obtained by E! News. King, 35, took to Instagram Story on Saturday to express her support for Jana.

As reported by Us Weekly, King wrote, “I will point out what is right and what is wrong.” “This could not have been done on purpose. Thank goodness the child was found and was unharmed!” Jana also received a beautiful note from the 3130 boutique owner. “I’m sure you were exhausted, anxious, and emotionally exhausted. It’s difficult to keep track of several children! [Because] you only have two eyes and there are so many of them!! It’s a tragic circumstance, and my heart breaks for @janamduggar; I love you “King went on to say.

Those who have followed the Duggars since the beginning of “19 Kids and Counting” know that Jana has taken up most of her parents’ domestic tasks. Her younger siblings, nieces, and nephews were also looked after by her.

Jana has pled not guilty to the allegations of child endangerment, which can result in penalties or up to 90 days in jail in Arkansas, according to Us Weekly.

On January 10, she is expected to appear in court.

It’s unclear what prompted investigators to charge Jana, but she was cited at her house in Springdale, Arkansas, according to a citation from the Tontitown Police Department.

On Twitter, King’s remark about her cousin drew conflicting reactions.

“Throughout it all, @amyduggar has remained honest and forthright, despite the fact that many in the Duggar fan group did not believe her. In some ways, her vulnerability destroys me “one person remarked

“Amy Duggar King appears to be seeking attention once more by digging into Jana Duggar. Putting others down for attention appears to be a tendency of hers. She’s now deleted it. My own opinion is that “another wrote, referring to King’s first Instagram Story post, which has since been deleted.

“I’m delighted you saw how cruel the original story was and removed it. It’s just pointless. I wouldn’t be where I am now if it weren’t for God’s favor “another user has been added.

Jana’s arrest made headlines just one day after her brother Josh Duggar was discovered. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.