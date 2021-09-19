Amy Adams Reveals New Details About The ‘Enchanted’ Sequel ‘Everyone’s Back’

Amy Adams has teased what fans might expect from the upcoming “Enchanted” sequel.

When Adams, 47, appeared on “The Tonight Show” on Friday, she revealed fresh details about “Disenchanted,” the sequel to 2007’s “Enchanted.”

She revealed that the sequel will include “a lot more singing and a lot more dancing,” which she called “humbling.”

“I was in my 20s the last time I truly danced as much as I’m expected to dance in this, and now I’m not in my 20s,” Adams explained. “It’s different when you’re in your forties. When I dance, I look like I’m in my twenties in my head, but when I watch the replay, I’m like, ‘Whoa, that’s not the same.’

She also stated that “everyone” will return for the sequel. Maya Rudolph will play the new villain in the film.

Adams said of Rudolph, “She plays the baddie, so we get to have a lot of fun together.”

The sequel to “Enchanted,” which saw storybook princess Giselle (Adams) banished from her country of Andalasia to Manhattan, “Disenchanted” takes place ten years later.

Giselle’s life with her divorce lawyer husband Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and daughter Morgan (Gabby Baldacchino), who is now a teenager, will be depicted in the future film. Giselle and her family will be relocating to Monroeville, where she will have to confront the new obstacles of a new home while rediscovering the true meaning of happily ever after.

The second film will be released in December 2020, according to Disney. Adams’ return as Princess Giselle was also confirmed.

“’Disenchanted,’ a sequel to the smash film ‘Enchanted,’ will be available on @DisneyPlus exclusively. As Giselle, Amy Adams returns for more fanciful fun!” Disney used a crown emoji in a tweet.

Adam Shankman, who will direct the sequel, indicated in 2018 that the script was nearly finished.

According to Entertainment Weekly, he noted during a Television Critics Association panel, “The essential tale has shifted a little bit, but not from the foundation story of it.” “It’s about Giselle ten years later wondering, ‘What is happily ever after?’” says the author.

He verified at the time that there would be the same amount of animation. It will, however, have more tunes.

Meanwhile, the “Grey’s Anatomy” star earlier hinted that he will sing for the first time on camera in the sequel and requested fans to “bear with” him.

"There's a reason I've never sang in front of an audience. So please bear with me. In April, Dempsey told Variety, "I hope the fans accept it." "However, they've settled.