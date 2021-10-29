A’must visit’ hidden area of Liverpool ONE that is ‘fascinating’.

For tourists and locals alike, a “secret” part of Liverpool ONE has been lauded as a “must visit.”

The world’s first commercial wet dock, Liverpool’s Old Dock, is nestled beneath the myriad of stores and restaurants that dominate Liverpool ONE.

The creek on which the dock was built is a remarkable natural inlet that flows into the Mersey River.

The Old Dock was discovered during excavations in 2001 and provides a fascinating look into Liverpool’s past. Since 1826, it had been buried. The Old Dock was 95 yards long and 220 yards wide, with a capacity of 100 ships.

The dock was protected by developers Grosvenor, who made a portion of it publicly accessible.

This historic site is well worth a visit whether you’re a Liverpool native, a visitor, or someone who has chosen to make Liverpool their home.

The Old Dock has a long list of five-star reviews on Tripadvisor, with many people recommending it to others.

“An fantastic and very educational tour,” one customer said. Danny and Sue conducted the tour with just the perfect amount of Liverpool humour to make it truly authentic. Who knew what lurked beneath Liverpool’s surface? I didn’t do any of them. The birth of this beautiful city is an amazing narrative.” “A truly engaging trip with a very informative and competent guide,” commented another. I’m 67 years old and have spent my entire life in Liverpool. Danny taught me things about my city that we should be shouting from the rooftops of the city! If you’re interested in the city’s history, whether you’re a local or just passing through, this tour is a must.

“Congratulations, Liverpool, on getting something absolutely correct! And kudos to Danny and Sue for leading the trip in such a professional manner. The main drawback is the dearth of online/reading resources for additional inquiry.” “Great hour spent with Gary,” wrote a third. So informed and welcoming. The narrative of the ancient Dock and the archeological site astounded us. It was quite worthwhile, and there was plenty of time to listen and ask questions.”

“Fascinating,” said another, while a fifth added, “What a joy to view beneath Liverpool One.”

