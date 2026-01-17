Amol Rajan Steps Down from BBC Today to Pursue New Business Venture

After nearly five years hosting BBC Radio 4’s flagship show, Today, Amol Rajan has announced his departure to launch a new venture in the creator economy. This marks a significant turning point in his career, as he transitions from broadcasting to entrepreneurship while continuing his work with the BBC in other roles.

New Career Path Ahead

Rajan, 42, revealed his decision on January 15, 2026, expressing excitement about the opportunity to build his own company. He described the move as “mad but exhilarating,” referencing his long-standing desire to enter the digital creator space. “20 years after I first flirted with the idea, I’m extremely excited to jump into the Great Digital Narnia of the Creator Economy,” he told BBC News. Rajan drew inspiration from his childhood hero, the fictional Del Boy, explaining that it was now time to unleash his inner entrepreneur.

Although he is leaving the Today programme, Rajan emphasized that he would continue to work with the BBC in a different capacity. He will remain a key figure on Radio 4, hosting the popular quiz show University Challenge, which he took on in 2023, and continuing his role as the presenter of the Radical with Amol Rajan podcast. These commitments allow him to stay connected with BBC audiences while pursuing his business ambitions.

Rajan’s decision to leave the Today programme comes amidst a period of change at the BBC’s morning show. He is the third major presenter to depart in recent years, following Mishal Husain and Martha Kearney. The BBC has stated that a replacement for Rajan will be named in the near future, continuing the evolution of the presenting team.

Reflecting on his time at Today, Rajan expressed pride in his work, particularly his interview series, Amol Rajan Interviews. “I genuinely couldn’t be prouder of Amol Rajan Interviews, which will stand the test of time,” he said, recalling his extensive travels and interviews with high-profile figures around the world. His tenure at Today was marked by a commitment to highlighting behind-the-scenes efforts and championing the work of his colleagues.

Owenna Griffiths, editor of Today, praised Rajan for his intellectual prowess and exceptional sense of humor. “Amol is an exceptional talent with a rare combination of intellectual dexterity, impressive breadth of interest, and a brilliant sense of humour,” she said, noting his invaluable contributions to the team. She also expressed excitement for his future projects, including his ongoing work with Radio 4.

Rajan’s departure is a significant loss for the BBC, as he had become a vital presence on the network. John McAndrew, the BBC’s director of live and daily news, noted that Rajan brought “a real breath of fresh air” to the Today programme, and his absence will be felt by both colleagues and listeners. Despite his departure, Rajan’s legacy on the programme remains a testament to his impact on British broadcasting.

While Rajan moves on to new ventures, he acknowledges the challenges that lie ahead in the rapidly changing media landscape. His decision to leave the relative security of BBC News for the unknown world of entrepreneurship reflects his pioneering spirit and willingness to take risks.

As the BBC looks ahead to filling his role, Rajan’s next steps will be closely watched. His new business venture promises to add another exciting chapter to his already remarkable career.