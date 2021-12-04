Amid their split, Common pays a sweet birthday tribute to ‘Queen’ Tiffany Haddish.

This week, Common took to social media to wish his ex-girlfriend Tiffany Haddish a happy birthday.

Despite the fact that the news of Common and Haddish’s breakup made headlines last month, the 49-year-old rapper paid a lovely homage to the “Girls Trip” actress on her 42nd birthday on Friday.

On Instagram, Common posted a photo of Haddish alongside a moving tribute in which he gushed over his ex-girlfriend.

“@tiffanyhaddish celebrates her birthday today! One of the most gorgeous, lively, and amazing people I’ve ever met, “he penned “May the Most High continue to shower you with blessings and shine brightly through you. On your birthday, I wish you happiness, love, peace, light, and fun. Love!” Some of the “Suicide Squad” actor’s fans appeared to be hoping for the ex-couple to reconcile.

“Would you mind getting back together?” “Go get her back!” said one Instagram user, while another said, “Go get her back!” A third individual responded, “Happy birthday to Common’s queen… [I] am pleased the rumor wasn’t true.” Another added, “I’m pleased for y’all.”

His tweet comes less than a week after various outlets reported that Haddish and Common had broken up after dating for more than a year. The main cause for their breakup, according to an unnamed insider, was their busy schedules keeping them apart.

“They’re seldom in the same place together, and they’re both far too busy for a meaningful relationship,” the person explained.

To E! News, a source close to Common confirmed the separation, calling it “amicable.”

“They both still hold each other in high regard,” the unnamed insider stated. “Work duties simply proved to be too much for them to move forward.”

Haddish originally announced that she and Common were dating in August of last year during an interview with Steve-O on his podcast “Steve-Wild O’s Ride.”

Haddish told Steve-O at the time, “I’m in a relationship.” “Yeah, we’re twins now,” she said, referring to their comparable shaven heads. She revealed that they began as friends after meeting on the set of the 2019 film “The Kitchen,” and that their friendship evolved into romance following their April 2020 virtual Bumble date.

During an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" the same month, Common referred to the comedian as a "amazing woman, a queen, and just a lovely person." He continued, "I simply adore her, enjoy her company, and am grateful to have her in my life. I'm content."