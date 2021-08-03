‘America’s Got Talent’ is a reality television show that aired in the United States. Nightbirde, a Golden Buzzer winner, has dropped out of the competition.

Jane Marczewski, better known as Nightbirde, the Golden Buzzer winner on “America’s Got Talent,” has withdrawn from the competition.

On Monday, the singer announced her departure from the show on Instagram, citing her cancer battle as the reason.

After her first AGT performance in June, Nightbirde informed to her Instagram followers that her health had “taken a turn for the worse.” The singer also announced that she had opted to leave AGT to focus on her sickness by posting a black and white snapshot of herself sitting in her bed.

In the caption, she said, “Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true.” “This summer, my point of view has been incredible. What a wonder that the suffering I’ve experienced may be transformed into beauty that inspires people all across the world to see things differently.”

“Since my audition, my health has deteriorated, and my battle with cancer is consuming all of my time and energy. I’m very sorry to say that I won’t be able to continue with this season of AGT. Life doesn’t always offer those who deserve it breaks—but we already knew that,” she continued.

“Thank you for all your love, it means the world to me,” Nightbirde said at the end of her post, thanking her fans. Please bear with me; I’ll get better shortly. I’m not thinking about my legacy; I’m thinking about my future. I’m a little battered, but I still have dreams.”

Simon Cowell awarded Nightbirde the Golden Buzzer in June after she sang her original tune “It’s Okay.” She announced at the time that she was battling cancer and had a 2% chance of survival.

Nightbirde wowed the judges with her upbeat performance and unwavering faith, despite her situation. “We’re so much more than the awful things that happen to us,” she said during the auditions, and it went viral on social media, gaining her thousands of instant followers all around the world.