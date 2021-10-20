Amelia Hamlin, Scott Disick’s ex-girlfriend, backs Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement.

After Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced their engagement, Scott Disick’s ex-girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin offered her support.

By “liking” an Instagram snapshot of the Blink-182 drummer’s proposal on Monday, the 20-year-old model signaled her support for Kardashian and Barker’s engagement in a subtle way.

Barker, 45, and the Poosh creator, 42, were pictured embracing on the beach, surrounded by red roses and candles, in a snapshot posted by Khloe Kardashian. Khloe captioned the photo, “LOVE conquers all things.”

Barker proposed to Kourtney on Sunday at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Santa Barbara, California, less than a year after they made their relationship public in January.

Hamlin’s support for Kourtney and Barker comes despite allegations that Disick was displeased with the engagement news.

Page Six quoted an unnamed source as saying that Disick is “”He’s going insane,” she continued, “and he’s going to jump off the deep end.” It’s a disaster. It’s going to get dark soon.” According to another source, Disick “knew it was coming” because the Kardashian-Jenner family had “discussed it to him before.” Meanwhile, Hamlin and Disick ended their relationship in September, shortly after Younes Bendjima revealed claimed Disick DMs criticizing Kourtney’s PDA-filled romance with Barker.

“Is this girl all right???? What exactly is this, brooo? Located in the heart of Italy, “In a DM to Kourtney’s other ex, Disick allegedly sent a photo of her and Barker locking lips.

The 28-year-old model, who dated Kourtney intermittently between 2016 and 2019, responded at the time, “It doesn’t matter to me if she’s happy or not. PS: I’m not your brother.” Hamlin reportedly stopped her engagement with the Talentless brand creator just days after Bendjima allegedly exposed Disick.

“She wants to be strong and go on with her life. She’d had enough and it was past time for her to move on. Her friends have rallied behind her and are standing by her side. Everyone recognizes that she is deserving of better. She is aware of it as well “At the time, an unnamed insider told E! News.

Lisa Rinna, Hamlin’s mother, appeared to rejoice the breakup by commenting on an Instagram post that included a screenshot of the breakup article. In answer, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” actress simply posted a happy emoji.

Kourtney and other members of her family were later unfollowed by Disick on Instagram. He also stopped following Hamlin on social media.