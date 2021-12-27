Amelia Gray Hamlin Slams Mom Lisa Rinna On Instagram For Posting Embarrassing TikTok Video

Lisa Rinna, Amelia Gray Hamlin’s mother, had posted an awful TikTok video on Instagram, and she was furious.

On Christmas Day, Rinna and her family had a blast. The family filmed themselves dancing, but Amelia was upset when her mother posted one of the clips on Instagram, which included her, her sister Delilah Belle, and the latter’s boyfriend Eyal Booker.

The trio were dressed in their pajamas with Santa Claus hats in the video, which the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted on Saturday. “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” by Rod Stewart is playing in the background as they dance. Amelia and Delilah are in the front, with Booker in the background. The ex-contestant on “Love Island UK” is just as unenthusiastic as the other two.

According to Us Weekly, Amelia said, “There’s no way you uploaded this.” “Please don’t. We said we’d do it for you, not for the internet, and we meant it.” “Obviously, I did. Obviously, “Rinna was the one who responded.

“Hahah oh no,” Booker said, emoji-ing a face with spiral eyes.

Rinna appeared to understand the kids’ worries as she took down the Instagram post. The video is still available on TikTok, though.

While Amelia wasn’t fond of the video, she was more enthusiastic about another clip in which the entire family danced to celebrate the occasion. Rinna and her husband, Harry Hamlin, may also be seen dancing to Wham’s “Last Christmas” alongside Amelia, Delilah, and Booker. Rinna added in the caption, “Merry Christmas!”

“It’s my solo,” Amelia said.

Each of them appeared to be having a good time while watching the video. A lot of people liked the clip since they got to see the whole family, including Hamlin.

Lori Goldstein remarked, “Cutest family ever.”

“It’s great that the whole family is there! Thank you for participating, Harry Hamlin! “another has been added.

A third person wrote, “Giving the fans what they wanted for Christmas haha.”

“Harry Hamlin is a dancer! I’m curious as to what he’s preparing today “another inquired.

Delilah, on the other hand, appeared to shade her parents in a recent TikTok video. “Unrealistic things I want for Christmas… for my parents to pay for my trauma therapy,” the 23-year-old wrote in the video set to “Jingle Bell Rock.” Requests for comment from Rinna’s representative have gone unanswered. The family, on the other hand, appeared to have had a wonderful time over the holidays.