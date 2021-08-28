Amelia Gray Hamlin Reacts To Her Mother Lisa Rinna’s Remarks On Scott Disick’s Romance

Any “support” for Amelia Gray Hamlin’s relationship with Scott Disick is greatly appreciated.

The 20-year-old model looked to be unfazed by her mother Lisa Rinna’s recent comments about her current partner, 38, on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Paper Magazine posted a photo of Hamlin recreating one of her mother’s legendary looks on Instagram on Thursday. After referencing the actress’s previous statements on her daughter’s relationship with Disick, the magazine showed their support for Hamlin and her partner in the caption.

The publication commented, “We support you @ameliagray, aptly in Lisa Rinna drag here,” with a heart emoji.

Hamlin responded with, “Ugh love the support,” along with sobbing and heart emojis, expressing her gratitude for the gift.

Rinna humorously questioned Hamlin’s taste in men when discussing her eldest daughter Delilah Hamlin’s affair with “Love Island” star Eyal Booker, prompting Hamlin’s answer.

“Harry [Hamlin] made it obvious that he would not oppose if Delilah [Belle Hamlin] and Eyal [Booker] married, which is shocking, but it says a lot,” she stated during the Bravo series’ Wednesday episode. “At this moment, I can’t say the same about Amelia.”

“Like, why can’t it be Harry Styles?” Rinna said. “What the f–k is going on with Scott Disick?”

Disick and Hamlin were initially linked in October 2020, months after his separation from Sofia Richie, when they were pictured at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween-themed birthday party. His relationship with Hamlin continued to flare up, despite the fact that he had also been pictured with models Bella Banos and Megan Blake Irwin at the time.

Hamlin has already retorted to those who have questioned her connection with Disick owing to their age gap.

According to Us Weekly, she stated on her Instagram Story in December 2020, “People can accept themselves whatever they feel fit for them at that moment in time.” “People change. People grow in their ability to love themselves.”

In February, Hamlin and Disick made their romance public on Instagram. In May, she sent him a beautiful homage on his 38th birthday. She wrote on Instagram that she felt “fortunate” to have him and uploaded a series of images of them together.

"Wishing you a very happy birthday, my love. You brighten my life and make the world a better place. "I don't know what I'd do if you weren't there," she said in the post. "I appreciate you for being who you are. The most compassionate, loving, and unique individual on the planet. I'm quite fortunate. I'm quite fortunate.