Amelia Gray Hamlin Apologizes To Her Father Harry For Not Wearing A Bra During London Fashion Week.

After flaunting a nude outfit at the London Fashion Week party, Amelia Gray Hamlin shared a chat she had with her family.

When she arrived at a party organized by Perfect Magazine and NoMad London, the 20-year-old model went braless in her two-piece silver chainmail suit by Natalia Fedner. On her Instagram Stories, she addressed the diverse reactions to her outfit.

According to People, she once wrote, “I guess free the breast.”

She followed up with a screenshot of the conversation she had with her relatives.

She paired it with the caption, “For those concerned about Harry Hamlin.”

In a text message, she said, “Sorry for my nipped [sic]dad, it’s fashion.”

Harry, who is 69 years old, did not respond. Amelia’s mother, Lisa Rinna, though, expressed her approval of her daughter’s appearance.

The 58-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” actress responded, “I just noticed lol.” “It’s innnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn

Delilah Belle, Amelia’s older sister, gave her costume a thumbs up as well. Delilah commented on Amelia’s bathroom photograph on Instagram, saying, “I’ll borrow this next pls.”

Amelia has been involved in a number of fashion shows. She took to the runway for her maiden presentation at New York Fashion Week earlier this month. However, she had broken up with Scott Disick just days before the event after he was entangled in a scandal with his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

During their trip to Italy, Disick emailed Kardashian’s other ex, Younes Bendjima, a snapshot of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star straddling and kissing her current boyfriend, Travis Barker. “Is this chick all right???? What the hell is going on here? He told Benjima that he was in the midst of Italy.

“It doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy,” the latter said. After Bendjima posted his DM, Disick was reportedly humiliated since he was in a heated moment and was seeking for someone who would respond the same way as him because they had previously dated Kardashian.

Amelia decided to distance herself from the creator of Talentless as a result of the incident. Her mother praised her decision, even writing a scathing comment on an Instagram photo about their breakup with a cheerful face and smiling eyes emoji.