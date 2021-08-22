Amber Rose Explains Why She Publicly Condemned Her Ex-Boyfriend Alexander Edwards’ Infidelity.

After openly chastising her now-ex-boyfriend Alexander Edwards for cheating, Amber Rose has spoken out about her pain.

Rose, 37, posted a lengthy message on her Instagram Stories Saturday about falling in love with a narcissist and what kept her from leaving the music executive for so long despite his actions, according to E! News. Days after she announced on social media that Edwards cheated on her multiple times — which he later admitted to — Rose, 37, posted a lengthy message on her Instagram Stories Saturday about falling in love with a narcissist and what held her back from leaving the music

She stated, “[Your] intellect tells you to run when [your]heart begs you to stay.”

While they were together, she said there were a lot of “unanswered inquiries, gaslighting, stonewalling, deflecting, and projecting.”

“I wish it were simple to ‘fix him,’ but that is not my job. “Especially when children are involved, the pain is unbearable,” Rose continued. “I will always adore him, but I know I won’t be able to heal him; only he can.”

Rose, who has a 22-month-old son with her ex, Slash Alexander Edwards, also stated why she chose to openly criticize Edwards. She apparently believed it was essential in order to move on and receive the affection she deserved.

Rose remarked, “I knew I had to let myself free openly or I would’ve stuck for the rest of my life, never receiving the affection I craved and pleaded for.” “It was a difficult decision because it hurt so much, but I chose myself.”

“I didn’t want to do this at all,” the model insisted. MY HUSBAND, all I wanted was my family.”

“I can only beg a man to be upfront, honest, and unconditionally love me so many times,” she added. “I’m not sure if I’ll receive the happy ending I desire, but I’m hoping for the one I deserve.”

In a following article, Rose included a graphic depicting a partnership in which one of the partners is a narcissist. The man is down on one knee in the photo, gripping the woman’s hand and pleading with her to stay.

The caption stated, “Stay here with me and be miserable, fatigued, controlled, played, cheated on, and abused.” “Don’t run away from me and realize you’re better off without me, free of my turmoil, ready to recover and move on with your life.”

"I can't let you understand that you're better off without me, therefore I have to do everything I can to keep you from leaving," the caption added. You're not going anywhere.