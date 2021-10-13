Amber Portwood of ‘Teen Mom OG’ Opens Up About Her Bisexuality: ‘I’m Really Scared Right Now.’

On “Teen Mom OG,” Amber Portwood was open about her sexuality.

The 31-year-old reality TV actress came out as bisexual on Tuesday’s program, claiming that she dated a woman for 8 months when she was 20 years old.

Amber revealed the information when talking about her planned second biography, which she claims will cover “actual s—-,” including her sexuality.

“People will be surprised to learn that I am bisexual. “I had an 8-month relationship with a woman before,” she said to her producer. “Right now, I’m terrified.” In the episode, Amber told her mother, Tonya, the news. “I had a reason for phoning you.” To be honest, I’m trembling right now. I’ve always been bisexual. She was reported by People as saying, “I’m highly drawn to men, but I’m also very attracted to women.”

Amber stated that she has been aware for “years” when her mother inquired if it was a sudden realization on her behalf.

“There was so much going on back then that I didn’t want to put any more stuff on the family,” she explained, explaining why she is only telling her mother now. At the time, I was embarrassed because [people]weren’t as open. In my upcoming book, I don’t say outright that I’m bisexual, but I do say that I’ve had relationships with women.” Amber also stated that her 12-year-old daughter Leah, whom she shares with ex Gary Shirley, was a contributing factor. “I think [Leah] will be OK with it, to be honest with you,” Tonya informed Amber. Regardless, you’re my baby.” While Tonya is encouraging, Amber believes her ex-boyfriend would be upset if she comes out publicly. Gary is aware that she is bisexual, but she may not be “particularly open,” according to the reality TV star. “I believe he’ll believe it’ll be horrible for Leah,” she predicted. “He despises the idea of coming to therapy to improve our relationship, so this is just another shame for them.” Amber, who also shares 3-year-old James with ex Andrew Glennon, acknowledged her two children when “Teen Mom OG” producers questioned why she decided to come out now.

“They’re a huge part of why,” she explained. “I never want kids to believe it’s a bad thing.” I don’t want kids to assume it’s because they see other people who are like this. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.